MaineDOT to Replace Cornshop Bridge in Bridgton

Drivers should plan for detours.

BRIDGTON – July 8, 2026 — On July 6, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) started the closure of Depot Street for 145 days to work on the Cornshop Bridge on Depot Street over Stevens Brook for a bridge replacement project.

The closure is expected to end on November 26.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Local traffic will be allowed access during the project.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by late Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is T Buck Construction, Inc. of Turner, Maine.

The contract amount is $1.723 million.