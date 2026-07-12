Sunday, July 12, 2026

CANADA, November 7 - Note: All times local 9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a Stampede breakfast. Note for media: 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit the Calgary Stampede grounds. Note for media:

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