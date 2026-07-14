EventHelix Launches VisualEther: Wireshark PCAP Analysis Built for Humans and AI

VisualEther renders a Wireshark capture as a readable sequence diagram.

Turn Wireshark captures into readable sequence diagrams — then ask an AI why a session failed, in plain English. Free Community edition out now.

Protocol engineers know the ritual: capture, scroll thousands of packets, redraw the flow on a whiteboard. VisualEther skips to the picture — and answers 'why did it fail?' with frame numbers.” — Sandeep Ahluwalia

SAMMAMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EventHelix Launches VisualEther: Wireshark PCAP Analysis Built for Humans and AINew tool turns packet captures into readable sequence diagrams — then lets an AI agent explain, in plain English, why a session failed. Free Community edition available now.SAMMAMISH, WA — July 14, 2026 — EventHelix today announced the launch of VisualEther, a tool that converts Wireshark packet captures (PCAP/PCAPNG) into clear sequence diagrams and lets an AI coding agent reason about those captures directly, without exhausting its context budget. Built for 5G developers, network engineers, and test teams, VisualEther brings a new approach to Wireshark PCAP analysis — bridging the gap between a flat list of thousands of packets and the answer an engineer actually needs.Wireshark shows every packet, but not the conversation. A single capture can hold thousands of packets across multiple protocol layers, leaving engineers to reconstruct the exchange in their heads and redraw it on a whiteboard. VisualEther draws that conversation directly from the capture — frame-accurate and reproducible — using 82+ built-in protocol templates spanning 5G NR, 5G core, LTE, IMS/VoLTE, SIP/RTP, BGP, DNS, HTTP/3, TLS, Kerberos, and industrial protocols.See, triage, diagnose, and automateVisualEther organizes analysis into four steps. See — a sequence diagram turns thousands of packets into one readable picture. Triage — the Session Navigator groups every session by outcome (pass, fail, late, timeout), so broken flows surface first, with a Wireshark-style packet tree one click away. Diagnose — engineers point an AI agent such as Claude Code at a capture and ask questions in plain English. Automate — a capture project runs unattended in CI, producing a diagram and machine-readable output for every run.Solving the AI context problemFeeding raw captures to a large language model has been impractical: a typical PCAP holds thousands of packets with dozens of fields per layer, exhausting the model's context budget before analysis begins. VisualEther's Professional and Server editions include a built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that extracts only the messages and fields that matter, so the agent reads kilobytes of structured data instead of megabytes of raw logs — then runs an author-debug-verify loop, citing specific frame numbers as evidence. The MCP server is tested with Claude Code and works with any MCP-capable client.In published case studies, VisualEther and Claude Code went as far as decrypting an encrypted 5G user plane (NEA2) down to a SIP REGISTER and reconstructing the uplink scheduling loop from PUSCH occupancy alone; it also flagged 12 RC4-HMAC tickets exposed to Kerberoasting in a Windows Active Directory capture, and split application faults from transport faults in a mixed HTTP/TLS/DNS/SSH capture.One download, three editionsVisualEther installs once and runs as the free Community edition — PDF sequence diagrams from any capture, ideal for learning and small captures. A license unlocks Professional for individual engineers (AI analysis, browser-based session triage, unlimited pages) or Server for small test teams (three seats plus a shared CI install). A free 45-day trial provides access to the full paid feature set — engineers can download the free Community edition today.VisualEther runs on Windows (winget), macOS on Apple Silicon (Homebrew), and Linux (apt/dnf), and requires Wireshark's tshark 4.6 or later.Quote — Sandeep Ahluwalia, Founder, EventHelix.com, Inc."Every protocol engineer knows the ritual — capture, scroll through thousands of packets, then redraw the flow on a whiteboard. VisualEther skips straight to the picture, and now it lets you simply ask an AI why a session failed and get an answer anchored to actual frame numbers."About EventHelixEventHelix.com, Inc. builds tools and tutorials for protocol engineers, telecom architects, and systems developers across 5G, LTE, IMS, and networking. Its products include VisualEther and EventStudio. Learn more at eventhelix.com.Media contactSandeep Ahluwalia · support@eventhelix.com · EventHelix.com, Inc.Media kit (logos, screenshots, fact sheet): eventhelix.com/visualether/press/###

VisualEther: Turn a Wireshark Capture Into a Sequence Diagram — Then Ask AI Why It Failed

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