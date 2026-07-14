Ascendios.ai Launches Flagship Autonomous AI Video Ad Engine

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New system automates HD video ad production for abstract niches, saving mid-market firms five figures monthly in creative overhead and labor.

What we’re doing is removing the need for any business to feel like they have to ‘do it all’, and instead stay focused on what makes them special.” — Nicolas de Valdivielso, Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendios.ai , LLC today officially announced the commercial launch of its flagship Automatic AI Content Creation Engine . Following a rigorous, multi-year internal research and development phase dedicated to engineering secure middleware and bespoke automation, this next-generation infrastructure completely automates the end-to-end production of high-definition (HD) targeted video ads and scalable brand awareness assets.Unlike rigid, template-based retail software wrappers, the Ascendios.ai engine is a highly customized, "set-it-and-forget-it" enterprise pipeline. The system is architected specifically to interpret and execute highly abstract niches, complex brand aesthetics, and obscure or technical products and services that traditional generative tools fail to visualize accurately.The financial and operational implications for lean, fast-growing organizations are substantial. For a standard 10 to 15 employee-sized company, deploying the engine can easily eliminate five figures or more a month in traditional content creation budgets, external agency retainers, and production overhead. By automating the relentless creative treadmill required to beat ad fatigue on digital platforms, the system successfully reclaims hundreds of internal man-hours—freeing up core staff to focus entirely on high-leverage strategic operations."Until now, using A.I. at the enterprise level has been hit or miss, and costly for most, but we knew that the capability was there," said Nico De Valdivielso, Founder of Ascendios.ai. "We spent the time and money to trial and error our way to a system that works, so you don’t have to."The platform acts as an autonomous digital workforce, handling scripting, visual orchestration, cinematic rendering, and targeted asset variations without human intervention. This bridges a critical market gap for mid-market firms that lack the massive budgets of enterprise creative departments but require premium, continuous video output to remain competitive."What we’re doing is removing the need for any business to feel like they have to ‘do it all’, and instead stay focused on what makes them special," De Valdivielso added. "There will still be videographers, editors, and artists of all kinds out there to hire at a premium (as there should be). We’re just giving the market another option."The rollout of the Automatic AI Content Creation Engine marks the first of Ascendios.ai’s three commercial service tracks to achieve full cross-industry scaling, alongside their custom pipeline builds for lead optimization and intelligent client portals.About Ascendios.ai, LLC:Ascendios.ai, LLC is a specialized AI infrastructure and custom workflow engineering firm. True to its core mandate, "Connecting Business to A.I. with Customized Solutions," the company eliminates corporate technical debt by building the secure middleware, automated data-grounding platforms, and robust digital agent networks required to turn advanced artificial intelligence into a compounding, durable operational asset.

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