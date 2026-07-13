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Shorty BX Releases New Single 'Summer Elements' Featuring GES Rich

Summer Elements cover artwork by Shorty BX

Official cover artwork for "Summer Elements" by Shorty BX

Bronx artist Shorty BX teams up with GES Rich on "Summer Elements," a high-energy summer anthem blending authentic lyricism with infectious vibes.

my goal is to create music that people can connect with on a real level. Every release is another step in my journey, and I'm grateful to share it with the world.”
— Shorty BX

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist Shorty BX is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "Summer Elements," featuring GES Rich, on July 24. The single delivers an energetic blend of authentic lyricism, memorable hooks, and a vibrant summer sound that reflects the culture and spirit of New York City.

Known for representing the Bronx with authenticity and passion, Shorty BX continues to build momentum as an independent artist through consistent releases and collaborations. "Summer Elements" showcases the chemistry between Shorty BX and GES Rich, creating a track designed for both longtime supporters and new listeners.

Released through High Rank Powerful Muzik, "Summer Elements" will be available on major streaming platforms beginning July 24. Fans can visit ShortyBX.com for updates, music, and upcoming announcements.

Shorty BX
High Rank Powerful Muzik
+1 717-779-9419
ShortyBx29@Gmail.com
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Shorty BX Releases New Single 'Summer Elements' Featuring GES Rich

Distribution channels: Music Industry


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