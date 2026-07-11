iRely Recovery Achieves Full Accreditation Milestone

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Accredited Rehab Facility in California Expands Access to Insurance-Covered Care

Achieving full accreditation validates our commitment to the highest standard of care. More importantly, it enables expanded insurance partnerships that remove barriers to treatment access.” — Vinsent Franke, Founder & CEO, iRely Recovery

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRely Recovery has achieved full accreditation status from The Joint Commission, marking a milestone in the facility's commitment to excellence and establishing it as a fully accredited rehab facility in California, meeting rigorous national standards for quality care.The accreditation follows extensive evaluation of clinical protocols, staff credentials, facility safety, and patient outcomes. The achievement comes 6 months after opening, significantly faster than the typical 12-24 month timeline for new facilities."Achieving full accreditation validates our commitment to the highest standard of care," said Vinsent Franke, founder and CEO of iRely Recovery. "More importantly, it enables expanded insurance partnerships that remove barriers to treatment access."The accreditation process included comprehensive on-site surveys, documentation reviews, patient file audits and facility inspections over six months. Surveyors evaluated more than 1,200 standards, including but not limited to clinical care delivery, medication management, staff qualifications, patient rights, leadership, human resource management and facility safety.Survey teams noted commendations for iRely Recovery's Cognitive Treatment-Recovery (CT-R) and Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) models, dual-diagnosis programming, and a proprietary patient-alumni app providing inpatient outcome measures and extended aftercare support.Full accreditation positions the accredited rehab facility in California to pursue in-network contracts with major insurance providers. The facility has initiated credentialing with Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, Aetna and United Healthcare."Accreditation opens the door to in-network participation, which typically reduces out-of-pocket costs by 60-80 percent for patients," Franke said.Central to accreditation approval was the demonstration of measurable patient outcomes. The facility presented data showing 87 percent program completion rate compared to 68 percent nationally, and 73 percent 90-day sobriety maintenance compared to 45-55 percent nationally.The Los Angeles addiction treatment center 's holistic ASAM Level 3.5 programming integrates evidence-based clinical therapies with experiential modalities and specialized interventions for dual diagnosis patients.According to industry data, only 38 percent of California substance abuse treatment facilities have achieved national accreditation.With accreditation secured, iRely Recovery plans to expand from 11 to 60 beds, launch intensive outpatient programming, transitional supportive recovery homes, and establish a scholarship fund for uninsured individuals."Every expansion decision will be evaluated against one question: Does this enable us to remain a reliable resource and serve more people without compromising personalized care?" Franke said.About iRely RecoveryiRely Recovery is a nationally accredited addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, California, specializing in holistic, evidence-based care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The facility provides ASAM Level 3.5 medically-assisted detoxification and residential treatment through Cognitive Treatment-Recovery (CT-R) and Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) models. For more information, visit www.irelyrecovery.com or call 818-262-3537.

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