2026 N.C. State Fair features several new competitions

RALEIGH — Show off your talents at this year’s N.C. State Fair by entering one of the many competition categories that are now open. This year’s fair features several new competitions including Plein Air art, country ham, egg grading and diamond art.﻿

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“Our competitions highlight the talents of the residents of North Carolina,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair director. “There’s a memory worth making at this year’s fair and yours could be becoming a ribbon winner. Whether your talent is growing giant vegetables, raising champion goats, cross-stitching or crocheting, painting rocks, scrapbooking, photography, flower arranging or something else, the fair likely features a competition for you.”

Some of the new competitions coming to the 2026 N.C. State Fair include:

Arts and Photography: Plein Air Art

Country Ham Competition

Poultry Show: Egg grading

Hobbies and Handicraft: Diamond art and paper flowers

Amateur wine competition

Canning: Fruit leather and freeze-dried foods

Vegetables, Fruits & Nuts: Agricultural products art display, taco salad vegetable display, hops and new variety vegetables

Flowers and Gardens: Wreaths

Folk Festival: A Cappella, poetry, storytelling, monologue, duo scene, musical theater and show choir/glee club

The State Fair also offers a variety of livestock shows, with individual classes based on the animal’s species, breed, age and weight class. Exhibitors will find both junior and open categories.

If any of these competitions sound interesting to you, consider entering today. You could be one of the next blue-ribbon winners. Most competitions are free to enter.

Information on how to enter a competition can be found on the State Fair’s website, ncstatefair.org. Under the “Competitions” tab, you will find everything there is to know about categories, rules and deadlines. The deadline for entering most competitions is Sept. 15. Read the General Entries Premium Book and Livestock Entries Premium Book for detailed descriptions of events and regulations.

Online registration and paper entry forms are found under the “Forms and General Rules” tab in each department. Entrants may also be required to submit digital W-9 forms to receive prize money.

“We’re excited to see what people will enter and we wish everyone the best of luck,” said Yelverton. “Let’s make the 2026 N.C. State Fair a story worth telling and set a record for competition entries.”

The 2026 N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 15-25. Advance tickets are available now at www.ncstatefair.org.

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