Application & Nomination period now open for the 2026 N.C. State Fair Farm Family of the Day Program

RALEIGH – The N.C. State Fair will recognize 11 farm families during the fair this year through the Farm Family of the Day program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company. Nominations and applications are being accepted now through August 21. If you are a proud N.C. farmer who works hard to contribute to our state’s No. 1 industry, and loves both farming and the N.C. State Fair, your family could be one of the lucky ones selected to represent the industry at the fair.

“This is the sixth year we have honored farm families with the Farm Family of the Day program at the N.C. State Fair,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Helping people make the connection between farming and the food that they enjoy is one of our top missions at the N.C. State Fair each year. Thanks to Tractor Supply Company, we can help tell the story of our farmers because they are the individuals out there every day working to grow the food, fiber and fuel that we need to survive.”

Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day will be honored across the grounds on their assigned day, as well as awarded an N.C. State Fair gift basket, including fair tickets to use on any day of their choice during the 2026 N.C. State Fair, ride passes and additional swag from both Tractor Supply Company and the N.C. State Fair.

Families will be chosen by both nomination and application forms. Applications can be found online at https://www.ncagr.gov/2026-farm-family-day-application-form/open or nomination forms can be found online at https://www.ncagr.gov/2026-farm-family-day-nomination-form/open.

The 2026 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 15-25 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.

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