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3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

The 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run saw another year of good weather, great competition and amazing community participation. This year’s event drew in over 250 runners, mountain bikers and walkers competing in five distance categories.

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

Participants in the 3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

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3rd Annual Joy Ride & Run

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