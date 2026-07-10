Seattle’s first major roundabout opens near future light rail station in Pinehurst

Drivers can now use Seattle’s first arterial roundabout! You’ll find it in Pinehurst at Roosevelt Way NE and NE 125th St, near the future Pinehurst Station.

This new roundabout differs from traffic circles and other roundabouts in Seattle because of its traffic volume. Arterial streets are busier and often connect to highways and freeways.

The historic roundabout is part of our larger NE 130th St & NE 125th St Mobility and Safety Project which will make it safer and easier to get to the new light rail station when it opens later this year.

We’re restarting work on the project following a citywide construction pause for the FIFA World Cup. The pause put major construction on hold in June, but we were still able to make significant progress at select locations.

Despite being open to vehicles, we still have some work to do on the roundabout as well. Please be alert to signage and temporary closures over the next few months.

Visit our project page to learn more and subscribe to email updates.

How to use the roundabout

The new roundabout at Roosevelt Way NE is designed to keep people moving safely without traffic signals or stop signs.

It will operate as a single-lane roundabout, which means everyone should slow down, pay attention, and yield to vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists already in the roundabout before entering.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has a helpful video demonstrating how to use a roundabout, which you can watch below. Please note the video shows a two-lane roundabout, while the new Roosevelt Way NE roundabout is single lane.

Video courtesy WSDOT.

For people driving:

Slow down as you approach and yield to people crossing the street before entering or exiting

Yield to all traffic already in the roundabout, including bicyclists and pedestrians, then enter when it is safe. All entries and exits are right turns.

Continue around the center island until you reach your exit. Use your right turn signal when exiting.

For people walking and biking:

People walking should use the crosswalks, activate the flashing crossing signals, and cross when safe. Do not use the center island to cross through the roundabout.

People biking may use the protected bike lanes or the vehicle lane. Bicyclists should yield to people in crosswalks, watch for vehicles exiting the roundabout, and use the crossing beacons where provided.

The northbound bike lane on Roosevelt Way NE will remain temporarily closed while we continue making improvements. Bikes will merge with traffic until this protected bike lane is fully open.

Graphic: SDOT

For more detailed information on using the roundabout, visit our project website or checkout these resources from WSDOT and the City of Shoreline.

Stay connected

We post transportation updates, travel tips, and information across all SDOT channels so you can stay informed and plan ahead with confidence. Stay connected with us:

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For travel tools, video guides, and resources from our regional transit partners, visit FlipYourTrip.org.

Drue Nyenhuis contributed to this report.