DoHS Announces 2026 School Clothing Allowance Program ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Monday, July 20, 2026, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. All families must apply and may do so online at www.wvpath.wv.gov or by requesting a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DOHS office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications will be accepted until August 15, 2026, or until the available funds are fully allocated, whichever occurs first. To be eligible for approval, applications must reach the local office before the program closes.

The program’s opening had been on hold amid uncertainty over the state’s federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that West Virginia has ensured that the funding needed to open the program for families this year will be available.

“We are doing this the right way, and we’re working to make funding streams last. COVID-era reliance on one-time money helped create these challenges, so now we are working to put this program on solid footing. Starting July 20, West Virginia families can apply for the School Clothing Allowance,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. The monthly income for a family of four for the school clothing program may not exceed $3,483. Verification of income for July 2026 must be submitted with the application.

Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2026:

​No. of Persons in Household Income Limit No. of Persons in Household Income Limit

1 $1,696 6 $4,675

2 $2,292 7 $5,271

3 $2,888 8 $5,867

4 $3,483 9 $6,463

5 $4,079 10 $7,059

+ $596 for additional persons

School clothing allowance program recipients will receive payments on their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. This allows for both online transactions and an increased choice of vendors when purchasing school clothing or piece goods. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.

Those needing to update their address may do so at www.wvpath.wv.gov or by calling DoHS’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

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The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DoHS includes the Bureau for Social Services, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Drug Control Policy, Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children, Family Protection Services Board, Catastrophic Illness Commission, and the WV Women's Commission.

For more information, visit dohs.wv.gov.