DoHS Announces Virtual Public Hearing for Federal Fiscal Year 2027 LIHEAP State Plan ...

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) announces a virtual public hearing to seek public comments on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) State Model Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2027 (FFY27). LIHEAP assists eligible households with their household heating and cooling costs. The program also supports household weatherization and home heating unit repairs.

The virtual public hearing on the plan will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Public participation is welcome.

The plan, titled "Draft FFY27 LIHEAP State Model Plan," is currently available for review at https://bfa.wv.gov/state-plans.

Public comments on the FY27 LIHEAP State Model Plan will be accepted until midnight August 10, 2026. Submit comments via email to DoHSPublicComments@wv.gov.

Participants may join the public hearing virtually or by phone on July 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. using the following link:



Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/sas-kdck-miu

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 860-419-5654‬ PIN: ‪972 219 887‬#

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