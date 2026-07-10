Statement from Utah DHHS about cyclosporiasis and Utah

SALT LAKE CITY —There have not been any Cyclospora infections identified in Utah related to the outbreak that is occurring in other parts of the country. The map shown on the CDC’s website shows every case not associated with foreign travel reported since May 1, not just the ones connected to the current outbreak. It’s normal for Utah to see cases of this illness beginning in May.

A Utah resident who did not travel was diagnosed with a Cyclospora infection over a month ago, but there is no connection to the ongoing outbreak.

Our team continuously monitors data from across the state and there has not been an unusual increase in the number of people who seek care for gastrointestinal symptoms

Prevention

Cyclospora is transmitted through food or water that has been contaminated with feces. It is always a good idea to wash fresh produce with drinking water and peel or cook produce when possible to reduce risk of foodborne illness.