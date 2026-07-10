Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: July 12-18, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Single-lane closure s eastbound July 13-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m .

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions July 13-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

A series of test openings July 13 between 7 p .m. and 5 a . m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Chesapeake:

I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. July 10 until 3 a.m. July 13 July 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to as late as 12:30 p.m. July 12-17 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. July 17 until 3 a.m. July 20



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures westbound: from I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) to Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 12-16 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. from Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) to Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 17-18 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 9 a.m.

Full Express Lane closures eastbound between Indian River Road (exit 286) and I-464 (exit 291) July 12-18 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late at 10 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

Full ramp closures on I-64 July 12-17 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently): Off-ramp from I-64 west to Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) Off-ramp from I-64 east to Rip Rap Road, Armistead Avenue/Langley AFB (exit 265C) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west Off-ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) July 12-17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) July 13-18 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Traffic shift on I-64 west from the inside lanes to the outside lanes between the King Street bridge and North Armistead Avenue (exit 265), as early as overnight July 10, with details in teh full traffic alert.

Traffic shifts on I-64 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes in both directions between Settlers Landing Road (exit 267) and Mallory Street (exit 268).

Long-term, single-lane closure on off–ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A).

Long-term traffic shift of I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River bridges with all traffic moved to the reopened westbound bridge, with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift with a new stop sign on I-64 west off-ramp at Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) and lane reduction on North Armistead Avenue at Thomas Street.

Long-term traffic shifts toward the median on I-64 in both directions between North Armistead Avenue (exit 265) and the Hampton River bridge, as well as between the Hampton River bridge and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) July 12-18 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 west to I-564 west July 12-17 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures to Granby Street from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) July 12-17 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) July 12-18 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) July 12-18 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east July 12-17 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 12-18 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 12-17 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east July 12-17 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west July 12-17 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound July 12-18 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound July 12-18 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) July 12-17 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277B) to Little Creek Road July 12-18 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exit 277B) July 13-17 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Granby Street (exit 276) July 13-17 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 10 to 5 a.m. July 13. (No eastbound work on July 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 17 to 5 a.m. July 20. (No eastbound work on July 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift on I-64 east from west of I-564/Granby Street (exit 276) to Tidewater Drive (exit 277) toward the inside lanes, with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shifttoward the outside oftheroadwayon I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road.

Long-term traffic shifttoward the outside oftheroadwayon I-64 east betweenPatrol Road and Tidewater Drive (exit 277).

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-termfullon-ramp closure fromsouthboundTidewater Drive to I-64 east, with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) July 12-16 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north (exit 17B): July 13-18 from as early as 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. July 18 to 5 a.m. July 19

Brief intermittent stoppages on I-464 south at I-64 interchange (exit 1) July 12-18 between 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full o ff -ramp closures from I-264 west to Independence Boulevard ( exit 17A) July 12-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures on I-664 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard west (exit 11A) July 12-16 I-664 north to Portsmouth Boulevard west (exit 11A) July 12-14 I-664 north to Dock Landing Road (exit 12) July 12-16 I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (exit 11B) July 13-16



I-564, Norfolk:

Full on and off-ramp closures from Naval Station Norfolk Gate 3A (Bainbridge Avenue) to I-564 east: Continuously from 7:30 p.m. July 10 until 4 a.m. July 13 July 13-16 from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Continuously from 7:30 p.m. July 17 until 4 a.m. July 20



I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: