BEST INTEREST DECISION AFFIRMED – MHT 9400930

Negotiated Term Easement – Nenana/Beluga, AK

MHT 9400930

MH Parcel(s) see BID

Action: Adopt the Best Interest Decision dated April 21, 2026, regarding the above referenced disposal as final, without modification. This decision document, combined with the Best Interest Decision dated April 21, 2026, constitutes the final decision on this matter, in accordance with 11 AAC 99.040.

Notice under 11 AAC 99.050. The Trust Land Office published the public notice of the decision to issue a negotiated term easement of Trust owned surface estate for the development of the Alaska LNG Project, near Nenana, AK and Beluga, AK, in the Fairbanks Daily News Miner and the Kenai Peninsula Clarion, on the State of Alaska’s online public notice website, and distributed the notice to the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Doyon, Limited Alaska Native Regional Corporation, the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, and other interested public and private parties on April 24, 2026.

Summary of Comments: One comment was received from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities in relation to the project’s proximity to the George Parks Highway Right of Way in the Nenana region. The comment in its entirety will be shared with the applicant for their awareness, consideration, and coordination with the agency.

Trust Authority Consultation: The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority was consulted on this matter on February 19, 2026.

Modifications: As no comments were received suggesting that the Best Interest Decision dated April 21, 2026, should be substantively modified in any way to better serve the interest of the Trust and its beneficiaries, the Executive Director has determined that no change shall be made to that document.

Final Decision of the Executive Director: Considering all of the above, the Executive Director of the Trust Land Office hereby adopts the Best Interest Decision dated April 21, 2026 as final.

Reconsideration: Persons who submitted timely written comments during the notice period that ended May 26, 2026, are eligible to request reconsideration of this final best interest decision under 11 AAC 99.060(b) within 20 calendar days after publication of the notice or receipt of the final decision, whichever is earlier. A request for reconsideration must be submitted in writing to the Executive Director. This request must be accompanied by the fee established by the Executive Director under 11 AAC 99.130, which has been set at $500, to be eligible for reconsideration. Before filing an appeal to the Superior Court under AS 44.62.560, a person must be eligible to request and must actually request reconsideration within the time specified above.

The Executive Director shall order or deny reconsideration within 20 calendar days after receiving the written request for reconsideration. If the Executive Director takes no action during the 20-day period following the request, the request is considered denied. Denial of a request for reconsideration is the final administrative decision for purposes of appeal to the superior court under AS 44.62.560.

To see the signed Best Interest Decision Affirmed please click the link below:

https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/9400930_BIDA_07-10-2026.pdf