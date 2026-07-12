Water and Sanitation on water conservation efforts

DWS calls for intensified water saving efforts as Gert Sibande District listed dams record drops in water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to encourage the public to intensify water conservation efforts, and use water wisely and sparingly as all listed dams in the Gert Sibande District in the Mpumalanga Province record declines in water levels. The Department further reminds the public that water conservation remains key to sustainable water supply and water security for the current and future generations.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report released on 06 July 2026 indicates that all the listed dams in the Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water volumes over the past week. The report also shows that only two dams, Nooitgedacht and Heyshope dams, are still above 100%. Nooitgedacht Dam dropped from 100.3% to 100.2%, and Heyshope dropped from 100.9% to 100.8%.

The other listed dams which dropped in water levels include Grootdraai from 99.2% to 98.7%, Vygeboom from 100.2% to 99.3%, Jericho from 94.8% to 93.5%, Westoe from 69.9% to 67.7%, and Morgenstond from 99.6% to 99.5%.

The report further shows a slight decrease in average storage levels across Mpumalanga and its Water Management Areas. The provincial average dropped marginally from 99.4% to 99.2%.

Within the Water Management Areas, the Limpopo-Olifants WMA decreased from 101.1% to 100.8%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 98.9% to 98.7%.

At district level, Ehlanzeni District, which falls within the Inkomati WMA, remained unchanged at 100.4%. Gert Sibande District, part of the Usuthu WMA, dropped from 98.3% to 97.9%, and Nkangala District, located within the Olifants WMA, also dropped from 100.3% to 100.2%.

As South Africa is a water-scarce country, the Department encourages households, farmers, businesses and all other institutions to continue using water wisely, repair leaking taps and pipes on their properties, and report water leaks on municipal and bulk infrastructure to the relevant water services authorities. Every litre saved contributes to protecting precious water resources and ensuring a sustainable water supply for future generations.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation, on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

For media releases, speeches, and news, visit the Water & Sanitation portal at: www.dws.gov.za

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