Carson Connector picking up speed

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Carson Connector free ride-share program amassed more than 10,000 rides in its first month of operation. The service provides Soldiers, military Families and civilians working on the installation with rides across post.

David Tookmanian, Fort Carson Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO), helped build the service on the Mountain Post alongside partners from the City of Fountain and planners from Fort Hood, Texas, where the inspiration came from.

“Fort Hood was the first one to start a similar system,” he said. “Once we saw the success of their program, we decided we wanted to replicate it.”

Tookmanian said Fort Carson needed an upgraded system that served the entire community.

“The intent behind Carson Connector was to create a more user-friendly transit system that had a wider audience than previous systems,” he said. “We wanted to move towards a more modern app-based point-to-point transportation service.”

The app-based rides are already paying dividends in the lives of Soldiers like Pfc. Eteuati Vaimauga, 4th Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

“Before (Carson Connector) I used to walk 2 miles to work,” Vaimauga said. “I would wake up around 4 a.m. to leave around 5 a.m., and I’d usually arrive by 6 a.m. It was a lot of long walks to and from work.”

Vaimauga who has lived in the barracks on Fort Carson since October 2025, recalls the former loop shuttle service.

“The shuttles used to be a hit or miss,” he said. “Sometimes when you’d call the main line for the shuttles no one would answer. You really couldn’t depend on them, and when you were waiting at those bus stops it was a 30-40 minute wait.”

Vaimauga has used Carson Connector over 50 times to get to work, home and the Exchange. Now, he’s able to see a van moving toward him within the app in real-time once he requests a ride.

“It’s a huge improvement for transportation around Fort Carson,” he said.

And the numbers reflect this.

“Already in the first month we’re at over 10,000 rides, which is more than seven times the ridership of the previous ring route,” Tookmanian said. “We have a 98% positive review rate and our average wait-time for a ride is just over six minutes.”

According to Tookmanian, the number one destination is The Stack House Bistro, Fort Carson’s newest dining facility.

“That was the intent behind it,” he said. “The overall purpose is to get Soldiers to dining facilities. But then you see all kinds of other benefits of getting Soldiers and Families to Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare, and Recreation and Army Community Service programs.”

According to Tookmanian there has been a rise in Family member ridership.

“We’ve seen Families go to the swimming pool and being able to get to medical appointments,” he said. “And because Family members 12 and over can ride alone, we've seen a big jump in children taking rides to Child and Youth Services events, so we’re super happy about that.”

Spc. Cyrus Ngo, 4th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., has carpooled in the Carson Connector van with military Families traveling to the library, en route to his destination.

“I enjoy the service because where I live at near Warfighter Road, trying to get to main post is either a long walk or I have to get someone else to help me,” Ngo said.

He uses Carson Connector to commute to appointments at Evans Army Health Community Hospital and the Exchange. Ngo said one unexpected benefit of the ride service is the interactions he has with people.

“I enjoy the drivers,” he said. “I like talking to them. This new service has been very convenient and supportive.”

Carson Connector operates Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., excluding major holidays.

Community members can download the free Ride Fountain Transit app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.