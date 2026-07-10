Paratroopers Train Mongolian Forces for Alaska Joint Exercise

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A team of eight paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division returned last month from Mongolia, where they spent nearly 30 days training a Mongolian Armed Forces infantry platoon in American tactics ahead of a major joint exercise in Alaska.

The mission, which took paratroopers approximately 4,000 miles from home station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), reflects the Division's unique role as the Army's only Arctic division and sole Airborne formation in the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility, and underscores the Department of War's commitment to strengthening alliances and partner capacity in the U.S. Pacific.

"This mission was a chance to build a lasting relationship with a partner force and show them what American paratroopers are capable of," said Capt. Braden Trent, the team's officer in charge and an incoming company commander within the Division.

Training the Partner Force

The team trained primarily near Khangal, in central Mongolia, after an initial period in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. Their objective: prepare a Mongolian infantry platoon to integrate with and succeed at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 27-02, scheduled at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Trent and his seven paratroopers, a mix of noncommissioned officers with infantry, scout, and medical backgrounds, built a three-week course of instruction covering the fundamentals of U.S. Army doctrine, individual Soldier skills, marksmanship, live-fire exercise progressions, and complex squad and platoon situational training exercises.

The team also constructed a 15-kilometer land navigation course from scratch, a resource that partner forces will use for years to come.

The team's NCOs served as primary instructors throughout the training.

"Their professionalism and expertise were a great reflection of our organization that directly enabled mission success," Trent said.

Beyond the Classroom

The training extended well beyond formal instruction. The team conducted physical training alongside Mongolian Soldiers each morning at 0630, shared regular meals, and engaged in cultural exchange throughout the mission.

In one notable event, the Mongolians hosted the American team at a miniature version of Naadam, Mongolia's most significant national festival, featuring traditional meals, dancing, and Mongolian wrestling competitions.

"This event was just one of many that strengthened our partnership with Mongolia," Trent said.

Demonstrating the NCO Corps

For Trent, the mission illustrated something fundamental about the American military.

"This experience was the best demonstration of the Army profession that I have seen in my career," he said. "Junior Sergeants with only a few years of service were able to confidently and competently train a partner force that had almost no prior experience working with Americans. This would not have been possible without the strong culture of professionalism that defines Army NCOs."

That independent performance, eight paratroopers operating thousands of miles from their installation, executing complex training and building lasting infrastructure, reflects the kind of initiative and adaptability the 11th Airborne Division cultivates.

"The ability of young paratroopers to take commander's intent and succeed without constant oversight is part of what makes our Army uniquely lethal," Trent said.

What Comes Next

The team's work is not finished. A second group of 11th Airborne Soldiers will deploy to Mongolia this winter to continue the training, with a specific focus on preparing the Mongolian platoon for Arctic conditions.

Temperatures in Alaska during JPMRC regularly fall below minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The winter training will cover over-snow movement, Ahkio sled operations, shelter-building, and reinforcement of the tactical skills developed during the summer rotation.

Upon arriving in Alaska for the exercise, the Mongolian platoon will be attached to Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, fighting the JPMRC scenario as a fourth infantry platoon alongside American paratroopers.

"Warfighting in the Arctic is a unique challenge and JPMRC will be a chance for Blackfoot Company to fight alongside the Mongolians and demonstrate the Arctic mastery that our Division is known for," Trent said.

The 11th Airborne Division is the U.S. Army's only Arctic division and the only Airborne formation in the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility, headquartered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright, Alaska.