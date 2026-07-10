Delta Battery conducts site establishment during operational readiness exercise

By Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers assigned to Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducted site establishment training July 9, 2026, as part of an operational readiness exercise designed to test the battery’s ability to rapidly move, establish, secure and prepare an air defense site.

During the training, Soldiers maneuvered Patriot system equipment across the training area, positioned M903 launching stations and AN/MSQ-104 engagement control station, staged the Patriot electric power plant and established OE-349 antenna mast group equipment. The event allowed leaders to assess crew coordination, equipment readiness and the battery’s ability to execute critical tasks in a field environment.

The operational readiness exercise challenged Soldiers to apply technical expertise while working through the physical demands of establishing a Patriot site. Crews moved vehicles into position, emplaced support equipment and connected cables needed to prepare the site for follow-on air defense operations.

For air defenders, site establishment is a critical step in maintaining the ability to protect designated assets from aerial threats. The exercise reinforced the battery’s ability to move as a team, build combat power and maintain readiness for future mission requirements.

The training supported the battalion’s continued focus on readiness, crew proficiency and disciplined execution across the formation. By practicing site establishment under field conditions, Delta Battery strengthened its ability to respond quickly and operate effectively in support of air and missile defense missions.