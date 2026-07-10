DATE CHANGE: I-44 outer roads resurfacing project in Crawford County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The resurfacing project on the north and south outer roads for Interstate 44 in Crawford County has been rescheduled to begin Monday, July 20.

Beginning July 20, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to resurface portions of the north and south outer roads along I-44 between Cuba and Sullivan. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays as noted below:

July 20 – 27: North Outer Road 44 from Crawford County Route WW moving west to Hobby Hut Road where state maintenance ends.

July 20 – 21 and July 28 – Aug. 4: South outer Road from Crawford County Route UU to Franklin County Route D.

One lane will remain open with flaggers and pilot vehicles directing motorists through the work zones.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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