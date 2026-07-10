Resurfacing project to start next week on Route 89 in Chamois

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A project to improve Missouri Route 89 from Chamois to Belle is set to get underway next week.

On Monday, July 13, construction crews from Pace Construction LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to resurface the roadway, starting at Missouri Route 100 in Chamois (Osage County), working south to Missouri Route 28 in Belle (Maries County). From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, one lane will remain open with flaggers and pilot vehicles directing motorists through the work zones.

This work is expected to continue through the end of August. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should exercise caution, eliminate distractions, and slow down through the single-lane work zones.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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