New Chief Deputy Secretary Selected
RALEIGH, N.C. — NCDAC has selected Trevor Wingard as the agency’s next Chief Deputy Secretary to oversee the Division of Institutions and Correction Enterprises. This selection follows a national search which vetted many distinguished internal and external candidates.
After a long career at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Wingard retired from state employment and took a job as warden of the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh. Among his many accomplishments as warden, he decreased the vacancy rate by 9 percent over 18 months. He will bring significant expertise to bear in helping NCDAC address its staffing shortages and other challenges.
Wingard’s service with Pennsylvania DOC began in 1994 as a corrections officer. From there he went on to serve as a corrections counselor, unit manager, deputy superintendent, superintendent, and deputy secretary.
Wingard is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He’s a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminology.
Wingard will join NCDAC in mid-August. He replaces Brandeshawn Harris who left to take a position on the team overseeing reform of the New York City Correction Department.
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