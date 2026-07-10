Sean Mulvihill, Keyholder

Sean Mulvihill is a family man centered on his wife, Manita, their son P.J., and a second child on the way. Together, they are building their next chapter while focusing on what home means for their growing family.

Sean is a theatre director at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, where he helps students bring stories to life on stage. Off stage, he is working toward creating that same sense of connection and stability at home.

At home, things have looked different over the years. The family lived in student housing on campus before moving into a rental home while looking for something more permanent. Along the way, they’ve built a real sense of home together, while still working toward a place of their own to fully settle into.

Their journey reflects the everyday reality of building a life together while continuing to look for a place to call home.

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