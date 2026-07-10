Sarah Melsha, Keyholder

Sarah Melsha is a school counselor in Cedar Rapids, and the definition of a home grown Iowan. Her life is rooted in deep ties to community and family.

Home has always been personal for Sarah. She grew up spending time in the house her grandparents lived in, a place that also shaped her father’s childhood and holds decades of family memories. Her golden retriever, Buoy, has also been a constant presence there, enjoying the big yard.

Today, she is working toward becoming a first-time homeowner and the next caretaker of that family home. She has already submitted two offers on the estate, actively taking steps toward a place that has been part of her family for more than 60 years.

As one of this year's Keyholders, Sarah is stepping into the process of carrying that legacy forward while building her own chapter in the story.

Follow Along with Sarah's Homebuying Journey on Instagram!