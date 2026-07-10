Newton Rail Park Celebrates IEDA Site Certification

July 9, 2026 (DES MOINES) — Less than one year after Jasper County and Iowa Interstate Railroad, LLC (IAIS) completed a landmark public-private land agreement to establish Newton Rail Park, public- and private-sector leaders gathered to mark a major milestone underscoring the park’s growing momentum as a next-generation industrial rail development. More than 100 people, including 50 dignitaries and guests, traveled by IAIS’s Hawkeye and Lincoln vintage business cars from the Des Moines Industrial Logistics Facility to the Newton Rail Park, where they celebrated Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) site certification approval for major portions of the park.

Site Certification and Park Readiness

The Newton Rail Park is strategically positioned near Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 6. A significant share of the more than 400-acre park has earned IEDA site certification approval after completing due diligence such as environmental and archaeological reviews, utility assessments and mitigation planning — helping companies reduce risk and speed up their timelines.

“Newton and Jasper County continue to raise the bar when it comes to preparing sites for investment,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “Site certification requires significant time, investment and partnership to complete the kind of due diligence and infrastructure planning companies need to move with confidence. Newton Rail Park’s certification demonstrates how that kind of partnership and planning can position communities to compete for high-impact projects and strengthen Iowa’s economy.”

Positioned in the heart of Iowa’s agriculture ecosystem, manufacturing base, green energy economy and the greater Des Moines workforce, the Newton Rail Park is fast emerging as one of Iowa’s most unique and well-planned industrial parks. Strategically located within the park sits IAIS’s Newton Rail Terminal and their newly developed $9 million Renewable Energy Logistics Center, a truck-to-rail transload facility serving wind energy companies and other industries.

“Nearly one year ago we announced our partnership with Iowa Interstate Railroad for the development of a new industrial rail park located just north of Newton," said Brandon Talsma, chairman of the Jasper County Board of Supervisors. "This group of public and private partners, comprising the Iowa Interstate Railroad and Jasper County, has created a unique opportunity for economic development, benefiting both Jasper County and Central Iowa.”

Backed by a public-private partnership, the Newton Rail Park is the only Iowa industrial park with a railroad terminal. Partners include IAIS, Jasper County, Jasper County Economic Development Corporation, Newton Development Corporation, the City of Newton, Alliant Energy, ITC Midwest and Black Hills Energy.

“We understand and value the importance of site readiness and how professional site selectors and their business prospects expect sites that offer true 'speed-to-market' to make investment decisions within a short timeline," said Henry Posner III, chairman of the IAIS board. "Now that Newton Rail Park has achieved site certification from IEDA, Newton Rail Park is now 'shovel-ready' and will attract more companies who will bring high-quality jobs, infrastructure, and new opportunities to central Iowa.”

“The Newton Rail Park will be the cornerstone for generations to come in Newton," said Randy Ervin, mayor of Newton. "The opportunity for growth for jobs, housing and business development is unlimited.”

Site certification is one of the fastest-growing trends in the site selection business, enabling states to compete for high-impact projects. Since the Iowa Certified Site program began in 2012, it has attracted more than $2.3 billion in capital investment to the state. The certification process is overseen by Quest Site Solutions, a national site selection firm that ensures every site meets or exceeds rigorous certification standards.