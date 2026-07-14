Extellis Augments Seed Round with Shell Ventures Investment

An illustration of infrastructure monitoring enabled by satellite imagery

Shell Ventures is the latest investor to join the fundraise, reflecting growing interest in Extellis’ differentiated satellite imaging capabilities.

Extellis’ focus on delivering high-quality, reliable satellite intelligence is a unique proposition and has the potential to serve a broad range of industrial applications.” — Quennie Co, Managing Director of Shell Ventures

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extellis, a company dedicated to reliable satellite imagery at an industrial scale, today announced the extension of its seed round, with Shell Ventures joining as a new investor.Extellis satellites are being developed with new antenna technology to capture thousands of images per day, supporting more scalable and cost-effective synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities."Shell Ventures’ investment highlights the growing recognition among infrastructure operators that there are unmet needs for consistent, high-volume satellite imagery," said Michael Boyarsky, co-founder and CEO of Extellis. "We’re thrilled by the opportunity to bring our technology and capabilities together with Shell Ventures’ expertise to support the development of robust monitoring solutions."The funding round will support Extellis' pathfinder mission, the expansion of the team, and acceleration towards commercial operations. As the company scales, it plans to broaden engagement across infrastructure and industrial markets, where access to reliable, high-frequency monitoring is becoming increasingly important.“Extellis’ focus on delivering high-quality, reliable satellite intelligence is a unique proposition and has the potential to serve a broad range of industrial applications,” said Quennie Co, Managing Director of Shell Ventures. “The capture of consistent, actionable data could enable more timely and informed decision-making, supporting improved operational efficiency at scale across a broad range of industries.”Today, infrastructure operators often rely on helicopter patrols or ground inspections to monitor critical assets. Attempts to use optical satellite imagery, which is limited in its ability to operate at night or through clouds, can result in significant coverage gaps that are important for regulatory compliance, supply chain visibility, and more. Extellis' all-weather, day-night SAR imagery is designed to close these gaps and support more consistent and responsive monitoring.ABOUT EXTELLISExtellis is a company dedicated to reliable satellite imagery at an industrial scale. Our patented antenna technology, invented at Duke University through DARPA-sponsored research, enables satellites to take thousands of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images per day, unlocking the unique blend of capabilities and economics needed to drive widespread use. Learn more at Extellis.com

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