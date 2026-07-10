Raynova Strengthens Nationwide Distribution for High-End Custom LED Mirrors

With showrooms, regional distribution, and fast in-stock shipping, Raynova supports designers and builders nationwide.

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raynova , a high-end custom LED mirror brand, continues to expand its presence as a top-tier name in the LED mirror industry, offering premium mirror solutions for designers, builders, contractors, hospitality projects, and luxury homeowners across the United States.Known for its refined design, advanced lighting features, and custom manufacturing capability, Raynova specializes in LED mirrors that combine modern technology with luxury interior design. From framed and frameless LED mirrors to backlit, front-lit, dual-light, arched, capsule, round, and oversized custom mirrors, Raynova provides flexible options for both residential and commercial spaces.Raynova currently operates a showroom in Southern California, where customers, designers, and builders can view mirror styles and discuss project needs by appointment. To better support nationwide delivery, Raynova also maintains regional distribution support in Pennsylvania and Georgia for shipping and logistics.For designers and builders working on time-sensitive projects, Raynova offers a selection of in-stock pre-made LED mirrors that are ready to ship. These mirrors are ideal for projects that need a premium LED mirror solution quickly. Many in-stock orders can be delivered within the 48 contiguous states in approximately 3-4 days, shipped from the CA, PA, or GA warehouses depending on the destination and carrier schedule. For projects that need mirrors immediately, checking available in-stock options first is often the fastest solution.For fully customized LED mirrors , Raynova’s standard lead time is currently about 8–10 weeks. Custom options may include mirror size, shape, frame finish, lighting type, colour temperature, dimming function, anti-fog feature, touch switch, wall switch compatibility, and plug-in or hardwired installation.“Raynova is built for customers who care about both design and quality,” said a Raynova representative. “Our goal is to provide premium LED mirrors that meet the expectations of high-end residential projects, designer spaces, hotels, commercial interiors, and luxury bathroom renovations.”Raynova mirrors are designed with attention to quality, performance, and installation detail. Many models include premium LED lighting, high CRI illumination, dimming capability, anti-fog options, tempered mirror glass, reliable drivers, and professional installation support. Each custom mirror order includes drawing confirmation before manufacturing begins, helping designers and builders confirm specifications before production.For certain custom mirror projects, expedited production and shipping options may be available. If a project requires a faster turnaround, urgent fees may apply. In some cases, Raynova may be able to help reduce the total lead time to around 6 weeks, depending on the mirror size, specifications, production schedule, and shipping method. Certain oversized mirrors, large custom dimensions, special frame requirements, or special shipping needs may require additional charges, which Raynova will review before confirming the final quote.Raynova has supported a wide range of designer-led projects, luxury residential installations, commercial interiors, and event-related mirror projects. With the ability to provide both fully customized manufacturing and ready-to-ship in-stock options, Raynova is a practical solution for planned renovations as well as urgent project timelines. Raynova has also been selected for event projects by a well-known, multi-billion-dollar company in Southern California, providing custom LED mirrors in specialized sizes and shapes to meet the project’s design requirements.About RaynovaRaynova is a premium LED mirror brand specializing in high-end custom LED mirrors for luxury homes, hotels, commercial interiors, designers, builders, and contractors. With a showroom in Southern California and distribution support in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Raynova offers both fully customized LED mirrors and in-stock ready-to-ship mirror options.Raynova focuses on quality, modern design, professional project support, and reliable nationwide delivery. From custom bathroom mirrors to oversized luxury LED mirrors, Raynova provides solutions for projects that demand both function and refined visual impact.For more information, visit:For showroom visits or immediate assistance, call:805-633-1571Raynova – where light meets luxury

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