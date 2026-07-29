National Gear Repair and Tony Clark to Present at the 2026 Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas

Tony Clark will share practical strategies to prevent gearbox failures, reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and manage critical repairs.

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Gear Repair announced that CEO Tony Clark and members of the company’s team will attend and present at the 2026 Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas.Clark will lead an educational session titled “Water Treatment Plants: Essential Maintenance and Best Practices for Industrial Gearboxes and Pumps.” The presentation will provide water and wastewater professionals with practical, repeatable maintenance strategies designed to reduce unexpected outages, extend equipment life, and help facilities respond more effectively when critical gearbox or pump failures occur.Industrial water treatment facilities depend on a relatively small number of rotating assets to maintain continuous flow, meet operational standards, and control costs. These gearboxes and pumps frequently operate in wet, corrosive, grit-laden environments while facing variable loads, repeated starts and stops, and limited equipment redundancy.During the session, Clark will explain how maintenance teams can identify developing problems before they become catastrophic failures. Topics will include lubrication management, oil sampling, contamination control, vibration analysis, temperature monitoring, shaft seal inspections, breather maintenance, equipment alignment, and fastener torque checks.“Many major gearbox failures begin with small warning signs that can be identified well before the equipment stops operating,” said Clark. “Our goal is to give maintenance teams practical information they can use to recognize those signs, document equipment condition, and take action before a manageable issue becomes a critical shutdown.”The presentation will also address how maintenance professionals can use vibration trends and infrared temperature readings to identify conditions associated with poor lubrication, misalignment, overload, bearing distress, and internal gear damage.Attendees will learn how degraded lubricant can begin a chain of events that leads from bearing damage to gear failure and, ultimately, an unplanned shutdown. Clark will also discuss recommended inspection and oil-change practices, including how operating conditions and maintenance data should be used to establish an appropriate service schedule.For water treatment facilities, the session will cover the importance of keeping equipment housings clean, replacing damaged seals promptly, maintaining correctly sized and unobstructed breathers, and routinely checking motor-to-gearbox alignment. These measures can help prevent overheating, moisture intrusion, contamination, pressure-related seal failures, and excessive mechanical loading.The session will also help plant teams understand when a repair may be handled through routine maintenance and when specialized repair support is needed. Examples include advanced bearing damage, severe contamination, gear tooth pitting, scoring, misalignment-related damage, and failures involving obsolete or difficult-to-source components.Clark’s recommendations are based on decades of hands-on experience working with industrial gearboxes, pumps, and power-transmission equipment. He began his career as a mechanic alongside his father, servicing critical machinery in water treatment, steel, plastics, and other manufacturing facilities. In 2010, he assumed leadership of the family business and helped grow National Gear Repair from a regional operation into a multi-location industrial repair provider serving customers nationwide.Under Clark’s leadership, National Gear Repair has expanded its repair capabilities, strengthened its internal quality standards, and invested in in-house gear manufacturing to support complex, obsolete, and time-sensitive equipment repairs.Members of the National Gear Repair team will be available throughout the Tri-State Seminar to discuss industrial gearbox and pump maintenance, preventative maintenance planning, emergency repair support, reverse engineering, custom gear manufacturing, and solutions for obsolete or legacy equipment.Companies experiencing excessive vibration, overheating, oil leakage, abnormal equipment noise, recurring seal failures, or declining gearbox performance are encouraged to meet with the National Gear Repair team during the seminar.About Tony ClarkTony Clark is the CEO of National Gear Repair, a nationally recognized provider of industrial gearbox, pump, and power-transmission repair services. Beginning his career as a hands-on mechanic working alongside his father, Clark developed extensive experience servicing critical equipment in water treatment plants and industrial manufacturing facilities.Since assuming leadership of the family business in 2010, Clark has guided National Gear Repair’s growth into a nationwide, multi-location operation. He remains actively involved in company operations, customer relationships, repair strategy, and quality control, with a continued emphasis on preventive maintenance, craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term equipment performance.About National Gear Repair, Inc.National Gear Repair is a family-owned industrial repair and precision manufacturing company serving municipal and industrial customers throughout the United States. The company provides industrial gearbox repair and rebuilding, pump repair, custom gear manufacturing, reverse engineering, field service, and emergency repair support.With locations in Upland, California; Joliet, Illinois; and Tampa, Florida, National Gear Repair supports water and wastewater facilities, manufacturers, mining operations, cement plants, steel producers, plastics companies, power-generation facilities, and other industries that depend on reliable rotating equipment.For additional information or to speak with National Gear Repair about an industrial gearbox or pump application, call 909-931-0300.

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