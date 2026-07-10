Dangerous heat: Help protect Veterans experiencing homelessness

Four ways to help Veterans stay safe in summer heat

Summer heat can be dangerous for anyone, but for Veterans experiencing homelessness, especially those living unsheltered outdoors, extreme temperatures can quickly become life-threatening. Extended hours in direct sunlight, walking long distances to access services, and sleeping in tents or vehicles that trap heat increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and worsening health conditions.

Four ways local communities can help Veterans experiencing homelessness stay safer this summer

Provide hydration and heat-relief supplies

One of the most immediate ways community members, businesses, faith-based organizations and local groups can help is by collecting and distributing supplies that keep Veterans hydrated, cool and protected from the sun. The items below can reduce the risk of heat-related illness and improve comfort during hot weather.

Hydration

Frozen bottled water

Frozen sports drinks or electrolyte packets

Cups of ice

Sun protection

Sunscreen and SPF lip balm

Sun hats and visors

Umbrellas

Cooling

Cooling towels or bandanas

Lightweight, breathable clothing

Portable fans

Comfort and basic needs

Sleeping mats

New socks and undergarments

Hygiene kits, deodorant, and wipes

Bug and mosquito spray

Non-perishable food items

Provide access to cooling spaces

Cooling centers can save lives during extreme heat, but some Veterans may face barriers accessing them due to transportation challenges, limited hours or lack of information. Libraries, faith-based buildings, community and recreation centers, and local businesses can help by offering safe indoor spaces when temperatures rise. Communities can take the following steps to make cooling spaces more accessible and welcoming.

Extend hours into evenings and weekends

Provide seating, water and indoor device-charging stations

Share information about local cooling centers and hydration stations

Offer free or reduced admission to community pools

Help Veterans reach critical services

High temperatures make getting around even more difficult for Veterans experiencing homelessness, especially older Veterans, Veterans with disabilities and Veterans living in rural areas. Transportation support can help ensure Veterans maintain appointments and stay connected to essential services.

Donate gas cards

Provide bus passes or prepaid transit cards

Coordinate volunteer transportation services

Offer rides to cooling centers, medical appointments, job interviews and housing appointments

Volunteer at a Stand Down event

Stand Downs are community events that connect Veterans experiencing homelessness with housing support, healthcare, benefits assistance, meals, hygiene supplies and other essential services all in one location. Volunteers can help distribute supplies, such as water, meals and hygiene items, and share information about available resources.

If you’re interested in volunteering, search for Stand Down events in your area and contact the local event coordinator to learn about volunteer opportunities, donation needs and other ways to get involved.

Every action makes a difference

These are practical, meaningful ways to support Veterans experiencing homelessness when temperatures rise. Every donation and act of service can make a real difference.

If you or a Veteran you know is homeless or at risk of homelessness and needs assistance, during extreme weather or any time of year, contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.