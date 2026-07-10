Facade: Creating the World’s Most Unforgettable Spaces

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A new design concept emerges

Its better to have no eyesight than no vision” — Danny Yamnitski

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across residential, hospitality, commercial, and short-term rental markets, demand continues to grow for architectural features that create distinctive and memorable environments. Facade works with architects, interior designers, developers, builders, and property owners to design and install custom wall systems that complement a property's architecture while contributing to its overall design identity. Through handcrafted finishes and architectural wall applications, the company helps clients incorporate materials and textures that enhance both residential and commercial spaces.

As design continues to play an increasingly important role in real estate and hospitality, architectural wall treatments have become an integral component of many new construction and renovation projects. Feature walls, decorative plaster finishes, sculptural installations, and custom cladding systems are being incorporated into homes, hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties to create spaces that are both functional and visually distinctive.

Facade is led by Josh Oniate and Danny Yamnitski, whose combined backgrounds in construction, project management, and architectural finishes guide the company's approach to every installation. Working closely with clients and design professionals, they focus on developing solutions that reflect each project's architectural intent while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The company continues to expand its portfolio across a range of residential and commercial projects, providing custom architectural finishes that are tailored to each client's design objectives. By combining traditional artisan techniques with contemporary materials and construction practices, Facade aims to deliver durable, thoughtfully executed installations that contribute to the long-term character of a space.

Additional information about Facade, its services, and completed projects is available at facadesculpture.com. Project inquiries can also be directed by phone at (323) 649-6342.

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