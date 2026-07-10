116th Military Intelligence Brigade Cases Colors

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Army has taken a major step toward modernizing the nation's global aerial intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (AISR) capabilities.

The 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) cased its colors on June 29, 2026, in a formal ceremony at Barton Field. U.S Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, presided over the ceremony, whichmarked the end of nearly two decades of the unit operating out of Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and Fort Bliss, Texas.

During the casing ceremony, Commander of the 116th MIB Col. Matthew L. McGraw highlighted the deep bond between his Soldiers and the local community, pointing to their rapid response during regional crises. He specifically recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in late 2024, which caused severe damage and power outages across the region.

“After Hurricane Helene, Soldiers of the 116th left their affected homes and barracks to pass out water and food,” McGraw stated. “That is a testament to how much these Soldiers cared about this community.”

The 116th MIB will uncase its colors during a later ceremony at its new home, Fort Hood, Texas. The strategic relocation comes as a result of a 2018 operational gap analysis that identified the Army's legacy AISR fleet as having insufficient reach and outdated sensors to be effective in the aerial-layer domain. New facilities at Fort Hood will enable the 116th to continue ongoing global operations, while also providing hangar space for the next generation of fixed-wing aerial intelligence platforms.

“For over 25 years, the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade has been a cornerstone of excellence at Fort Gordon, providing unmatched aerial intelligence capabilities that have safeguarded our nation and strengthened global security,” said Fort Gordon and Cyber Center of Excellence Commanding General Maj. Gen. Ryan M. Janovic. “Their departure marks an evolution in their mission and Army transformation. We are proud of the impact they have had on our community and our profession."

The restructure will also establish the Army's first operational Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Battalion at Fort Hood. The companies merging to form the UAS Battalion are currently engaged in global operations, and their consolidation will enhance the brigade's agility, deployability, and lethality. The 116th MIB remains the Army's sole unit deploying small, tailored forward elements to launch UAS remotely operated from home station, significantly reducing sustainment and mobility costs.