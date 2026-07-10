RedZen Releases Aether, an AI Agent That Operates a Mac From an iPhone by Voice

Aether by RedZen: a production AI agent that runs a Mac from an iPhone using plain language, built with no public exposure of the device. Free on the App Store. Aether running on iPhone: a spoken request opens Safari on the Mac, then creates a Notes reminder — each step shown in real time.

Aether is an AI agent that carries out spoken or typed requests on a Mac from a paired iPhone, without exposing the Mac to the public internet.

Most people already know what they want their computer to do; the slow part is the translation into the right window, menu, or setting. Aether is our attempt to remove that step.” — Daniel Imad, Founder & Lead Engineer, RedZen

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedZen (Red Zen Cloud LLC) has released Aether, an AI agent that carries out spoken or typed requests on a Mac from a paired iPhone. The application is available on the Apple App Store and runs on macOS and iOS.

Aether pairs a Mac application with an iPhone companion. Rather than issuing specific commands or navigating menus, a user states a request in ordinary language and the agent carries it out on the Mac — opening applications, sending messages, or moving through a multi-step task — and reports each step as it proceeds. RedZen describes the category as an "AI wingman": an agent that performs actions rather than an assistant that only returns answers.

"Most people already know what they want their computer to do; the slow part is the translation into the right window, menu, or setting," said Daniel Imad, Founder and Lead Engineer at RedZen. "Aether is our attempt to remove that step — the user says what they want the way they would to a colleague, and it runs on the Mac."

According to the company, Aether is built on engineering RedZen has developed over the past year around agents that take actions in live systems. Imad said operating a working machine is a different problem from building a chatbot: it requires a streaming loop that turns a model's intent into ordered steps, feeds each result back so the agent can adapt, and determines when to stop, ask, or decline. RedZen says that runtime is built in-house rather than adapted from an off-the-shelf framework, which it says is what allows it to define how the agent behaves when a task is ambiguous or a step fails.

In operation, the company says, Aether interprets a request, divides it into the steps required on macOS, executes them, and reports in real time. Each action is displayed as it occurs, so the user can see what the agent is doing rather than delegating to an opaque process. When a request is ambiguous, the company says the agent asks rather than guesses — behavior RedZen says it measures against an internal evaluation bench before each release, testing whether the agent selects a correct next step, asks when appropriate, and completes a task without stalling or reporting work it did not perform.

RedZen said the product's connection model was an architecture decision. Remote-control tools have generally required either exposing a machine to the public internet or entrusting a third party with the credentials that unlock it, both of which widen a device's attack surface. According to the company, Aether does neither: the Mac holds a single outbound connection and is not made publicly reachable, with no port forwarding or exposed IP address, and credentials remain on the user's own hardware. The company says setup involves installing the apps and scanning a code, with no account required, after which the two devices remain linked.

The company describes Aether as intended for people who move between an iPhone and a Mac and want to act on the desktop machine while away from it. It is one of several products RedZen develops alongside its client work; others include Managable, a product it says is exposed to AI assistants over the Model Context Protocol so they can act on its data under defined limits, and internal multi-agent systems in which each agent is scoped to a narrow set of permissions and consequential actions are held for human approval enforced in the database rather than requested in a prompt. RedZen describes itself as an AI engineering studio that designs and builds AI agents, agentic systems and custom software, and applies the same methods to its own products.

"Wiring a model to an API is the easy part," Imad said. "The harder part is behavior when it is wrong — a failed step, an ambiguous instruction, a prompt trying to redirect it. The evaluation, the permission scoping, the human-in-the-loop approvals and an instant stop are the parts we focus on, and Aether is where that work is visible."

RedZen said it operates on a fixed-price model, agreeing cost and delivery date before work begins. The company said it adopted the model to serve businesses that need software and AI engineering but cannot commit to open-ended retainers.

Aether is available on the App Store. Further information about the company, including its AI development services, is available at redzen.cloud.

About RedZen

Red Zen Cloud LLC, trading as RedZen, is a Delaware-registered AI engineering studio. It designs and builds AI agents, agentic systems, custom software, web applications and mobile apps for small and mid-sized businesses on a fixed-price model, and develops its own products, including Aether, Managable, CaliTrack and Tafaseer.

Media contact: Daniel Imad, Founder & Lead Engineer — hello@redzen.cloud — redzen.cloud

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