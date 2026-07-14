Pitchwire Launches Flat-Rate Press Release Distribution with an API for AI Agents

Flat per-release pricing, AI-assisted editorial review with customer approval, a branded newsroom, and an MCP server so AI agents can file releases.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitchwire, a press release distribution service from Cold Signal LLC, today announced its public launch. The service combines AI-assisted editorial review with press release distribution using EIN Presswire and charges a flat price per release.Customers write a release in the Pitchwire web app or submit it through the company REST API. An editorial pass polishes the draft to AP style, scores it against published editorial standards, and flags issues before anything goes out. Customers approve every change before publication. Approved releases publish to a branded newsroom page with schema.org NewsArticle markup, an RSS feed, and a news sitemap. Wire filing and digital channels, including email, LinkedIn and X, are available on every paid plan.The service is aimed at startup founders announcing funding rounds and product launches, and at solo PR consultants and small agencies that file releases for clients without carrying a wire-service retainer. Drafting is free. Payment applies only when a release moves to editorial review, approval and distribution. Each release also receives a permanent newsroom page that customers can link from their own sites and share with journalists.Pitchwire also operates a Model Context Protocol server at api.pitchwire.ai/mcp. AI agents and assistants can check an account balance, submit a release, edit it, publish it and distribute it programmatically, using the same billing and editorial pipeline as the web app. An OpenAPI specification and developer documentation are published at pitchwire.ai/developers.Pricing is flat per release: $149 for Starter, $249 for Standard and $799 for Premium. There are no subscriptions or retainers."Most founders only need a press release a few times a year, and the traditional wire services price it like a monthly habit," said Nicolai Robles, founder of Pitchwire. "Pitchwire charges for the release, does the editorial work with AI assistance, and gives developers and AI agents a first-class way to file one without opening a browser."About PitchwirePitchwire is a flat-rate press release distribution service with AI-assisted editorial review, a branded newsroom, and an API for developers and AI agents. Customers approve every release before it publishes. Pitchwire is operated by Cold Signal LLC. Learn more at pitchwire.ai.

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