WhyAML Introduces the Witness Model: Verifying Identity by Observation, Not Documents

WhyAML verifies identity through the Witness Model, without collecting documents or biometrics.

No passports to chase, no files to store, no breach risk. The Witness Model verifies clients through their observed activity, not documents you have to hold.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON, UK - July 10, 2026 - Go2Glory Ltd today launched WhyAML (whyaml.com), the first platform built on the Witness Model - a new architectural standard for AML and KYC compliance that verifies identity without collecting documents, capturing biometrics, or accumulating personal data at the firm.Before 2020, identity verification was concentrated at institutional choke points equipped to handle it: banks, large professional firms, regulated institutions with secure infrastructure and dedicated compliance functions. The Money Laundering Regulations were written against that operational reality. Over the months that followed, identity verification migrated outward - from those institutional choke points to every obliged entity in the country, performed remotely, conducted through email and consumer-grade tools. The regulations did not change. Where the work happened changed, and the resulting identity data accumulated across the regulated economy - in small-firm inboxes, on shared drives, in the everyday tools of professional services firms that were never designed to be data custodians.The technology landscape has not stood still alongside this. Identity documents have become increasingly easy to fabricate and increasingly difficult to evaluate. Synthetic identity-document fraud rose 311% between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025. The evidential artifact at the centre of the document-centric model is no longer the reliable object the regulations were written to depend on. The architecture that was supposed to disrupt money laundering has, in operation, produced an identity-data attack surface across the regulated economy that the regulations were not designed to govern and the firms holding it were not equipped to protect.The Witness Model is the architectural response. The customer's economic activity online has produced authenticated and observable evidence of identity - the substantive verification basis the existing regime asks for, generated by the customer in the course of their ordinary engagement with the regulated economy. The Witness Model rests the firm's verification on that activity, and the tangible consequences follow at every layer of the regulated economy. The customer's personal data does not migrate from custodian to custodian at each new compliance event. Over time, firms carry less liability, thieves find less identity to steal, and regulators gain audit trails that serve the purpose the regulations were written for. And the verification that is good today can be refreshed tomorrow against the same activity, without re-collection, delivering perpetual KYC as an operational reality rather than an aspirational target the industry has been chasing.WhyAML's inventions are protected by patents across the EPO, USPTO, and PCT.About Go2Glory Ltd: Go2Glory Ltd is a London-based technology company building patent-protected verification infrastructure. Its platforms replace document collection with verification anchored to the customer's economic activity online, delivering compliance-grade certainty without becoming a custodian of personal data. Institutional grade. Without the Tier 1 budget.

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