Secretary Read Commends Benton County Elections, Calls for Explanation from USPS

Recent reports indicate that mailed ballots were left in mailboxes on Election Day in Benton County

Today, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is calling on the U.S. Postal Service to reassure Oregonians of its commitment to picking up ballots on or before Election Day in light of reports that ballots were left in mailboxes in Benton County on the day of the May primary election.

Secretary Read is releasing the following statement:

“My office has been in contact with the Benton County elections team, and I want to commend them for their professionalism and quick response after learning about this incident.

The U.S. Postal Service is a key partner in Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, and it is critical that voters can have confidence that when they put their ballot in the mailbox, it will be picked up by a postal carrier. That’s why I’m calling on the USPS to do a thorough review of its policies and practices regarding mail pick-up on or before Election Day. Transparency is essential for building public trust, so the results of this statewide review must be made available to the public.

Service cuts to the USPS have already slowed processing and postmarking of all mail, and voters need to know if there is a likelihood of additional delays at the mailbox. Unexpected delays cannot happen in November.

This incident also serves as a good reminder: Whenever possible, voters should return their ballot via an official ballot drop box, which ensures their ballot is delivered directly to their local elections office. If you need to use the mail, do so at least 7 days before Election Day.”

The Benton County elections team has confirmed that no election results from the May primary would be different as a result of ballots not receiving a postmark by Election Day.