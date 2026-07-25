Firefighters reinforce lines on Brewer and Crosswhite West fires as Red Flag Warning continues

Firefighters are battling extreme fire behavior today as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. tonight. Crews are facing a dangerous combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and unstable air that is expected to drive fire growth and cause more smoke columns to be visible this afternoon.

The Brewer Fire is currently estimated at 37,319 acres and is 5 percent contained. Overnight, night-shift crews worked to hold established lines and extinguish spot fires started by wind-driven embers.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team is surging resources with a dedicated swing shift to protect homes in the Loften Creek, Allen Creek, and Marks Creek areas. Structural task forces are focused on full home preparation and tactical patrols, while wildland crews are strengthening contingency lines along the McKay Road area.

Previously known as the Box Springs Fire, the Crosswhite West Fire has grown to 192,681 acres with 15 percent containment. Firefighters are currently using direct attack methods to slow the fire’s spread as it moves toward the Mill Creek Wilderness. Today, crews are scouting for opportunities to build control lines in the Trout Creek area and tie them into secured sections to the east.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry Complex Incident Management Team 3 took command of the Green Mountain Fire. Located about 12 miles northeast of Prineville, this fire is estimated at 400 acres and sits between the Brewer and Crosswhite fires.

Forecasters expect the critical fire weather to persist through the evening, which may cause the fires to "spot," or jump established lines. Smoke from the Brewer and Crosswhite West fires will likely be visible in Prineville and surrounding communities, which may reduce visibility and impact air quality. Residents can check the latest conditions at airnow.gov.

Evacuations and Safety: Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices are in effect for portions of Crook, Wheeler, and Jefferson counties. The most current information is available through local sheriff’s office social media pages:

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for the fire area. Officials remind the public that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft. For real-time travel updates and road closures, visit www.tripcheck.com.