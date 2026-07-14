Dwight "Doc" Gooden Now Booking Appearances Through Rivera Talent Group

Dwight "Doc" Gooden signs a No. 16 Mets jersey. Gooden is now booking appearances through Rivera Talent Group.

Doc Gooden is now booking events, speaking, and signings through Rivera Talent Group in the 40th anniversary year of the '86 Mets championship.

New York deserves a booking operation that treats its legends with respect, and there's no better place to start than Doc Gooden.” — Tiro Rivera, Founder, Rivera Talent Group

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rivera Talent Group (RTG) today announced that New York baseball legend Dwight "Doc" Gooden is now available for bookings through the company. Fans, brands, and organizations can request Gooden for corporate and private events, speaking engagements, autograph signings, and media appearances at riveratalentgroup.com One of the most electrifying pitchers of his generation, Gooden was the 1984 National League Rookie of the Year and the 1985 NL Cy Young Award winner. A four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, he anchored the 1986 World Champion New York Mets, who mark the 40th anniversary of that title this season. He recorded 2,293 strikeouts over his major-league career, and his No. 16 has been retired by the club.Through Rivera Talent Group, Gooden is available across a range of appearance formats — corporate and private events, speaking, signings, and media — with fees tailored to format and market."New York deserves a booking operation that treats its legends with respect, and there's no better place to start than Doc Gooden," said Tiro Rivera, founder of Rivera Talent Group. "After a career in this city's live-events world, I built Rivera Talent Group to do this the right way — and Doc is the anchor."About Rivera Talent GroupRivera Talent Group is a Hoboken, N.J.–based talent booking company founded by Tiro Rivera, a veteran of New York's music and live-events industry and former Music Director and Talent Buyer at New York's Webster Hall. Anchored by Dwight "Doc" Gooden, RTG books talent for appearances, speaking, signings, and media across sports and music, with a dance music division launching later this year and additional roster announcements to come. To request a booking , visit riveratalentgroup.com or contact tiro@riveratalentgroup.com / (646) 466-6870.

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