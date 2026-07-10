20th ASOS Demonstrates Evolving Capabilities at RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing demonstrated the expanding capabilities of the TACP careerfield during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 26-2, integrating with joint forces to execute traditionalJoint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) duties, while also conducting reconnaissanceoperations in austere environments.

RF-A, a Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)-directed and Joint National Training Center (JNTC)accredited Joint Exercise, provides realistic air combat training for U.S. and international forces.Conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), RF-A leverages the expansiveairspace and diverse training environments of Alaska, with primary operations based out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The exercise enhances combatreadiness and prepares units for expeditionary deployments, incorporating participation fromadditional U.S. Air Force bases.

The exercise provided TACPs the opportunity to support multiple mission sets, ranging fromclose air support coordination during the 2026 RED FLAG Alaska (RF-A) Executive ObserverProgram (26 EOP) to field operations focused on reconnaissance, observation and information collection.

“We contributed in RF-A 26-2 as one of the only assets capable of collecting real-time targetingdata in a hostile and degraded environment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter Kosierowski, 20thAir Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) strike flight commander. “Passing that critical data innear real-time to the Combined Forces Air Component Commander (CFAAC) and his staff enabled the deliberate and dynamic targeting of high-value targets.”

During the 26 EOP, TACPs executed their traditional JTAC responsibilities, integrating airpower with ground maneuver forces in realistic training scenarios. The demonstrations provided seniormilitary leaders from partner and allied nations an opportunity to observe air-ground integrationfirsthand as they evaluated potential participation in future iterations of RF-A and othermultinational training events.

According to Tech. Sgt. Adam Cottrell, 20th ASOS TACP strike flight chief, the 26 EOP allowedobservers to gain a greater understanding of the precision and coordination required to employairpower in support of joint operations.

"The EOP allowed observers to see the complexity of a large force exercise like RF-A where wewere able to demonstrate airpower’s contribution to joint operations by the inclusion of assetsfrom across the Combat Air Forces (CAF), Mobility Air Forces (MAF), Army Aviation andpartner nations to achieve a common objective,” said Cottrell. “Observers were flown into theobservation point via helicopter where they were able to view simulated tactical drop zone (TACDZ) drops, basic flight maneuvers, close air support (CAS) and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations.”

While some Airmen supported observer demonstrations, others operated in remote field environments, where they employed reconnaissance skills to collect information, maintainsituational awareness and support exercise objectives.

These operations reflect the continued evolution of the TACP career field as Airmen develop additional competencies beyond traditional JTAC responsibilities. As modern operational environments become increasingly complex, TACPs are expanding their skill sets to includereconnaissance and observation capabilities that enhance commanders’ understanding of the battlefield.

For participating TACP Airmen, the exercise provided valuable experience operating independently in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), while supporting larger jointforce objectives.

“While our traditional role centers on serving as subject matter experts, who advise groundcommanders, sister services and foreign allies on the capabilities and limitations of airpower, thisexercise highlighted our expanding value as elite communications and data-link specialists,” saidSenior Airman Anthony Green, 20th ASOS TACP strike journeyman. “By combining ourfoundational skills with emerging capabilities that extend well beyond our legacy job descriptions, we proved that our career field is uniquely equipped to adapt and thrive in thefuture of warfare.”

The rugged terrain of the JPARC presented realistic challenges that required TACPs to adapt,communicate and operate effectively in dispersed environments. The experience strengthened their ability to support future operations in contested and dynamic theaters.

According to Kosierowski, exercises such as RF-A help prepare TACPs for the future fight byexposing them to diverse mission requirements and reinforcing the importance of versatility.

“TACP is actively evolving through the new Integrated Sensing and Effects Team (ISET) concept,” said Kosierowski. “Traditionally, TACPs operated mostly independently attached toU.S. Army infantry units – they could be geographically separated by hundreds of miles from the rest of their team. Now, we either operate as an independent team or augment as an existing one, which allows the team to share the burden of the new capabilities that we are being trained on to include small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), electronic warfare (EW) operations, utilizingprecision targeting equipment and enhancing communications through newly emergingwaveforms.”

As the Air Force continues to modernize and adapt to evolving operational demands, TACPremains a critical link between air and ground forces, providing commanders with both the precision of JTAC expertise and the flexibility of reconnaissance capabilities critical to success in the modern battlespace.