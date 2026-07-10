Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Cyrs III

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 10, 2026

Benton, NH – At 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker who was assumed to be ill, laying down in the Gorge Brook Trail on Mt. Moosilauke. The hiker, identified as Chelsea Norman, 25, of Billerica, MA, was found by another hiker who was ascending the same trail. When the Good Samaritan found Norman , it was determined that she was unable to continue down under her own power and a phone call was made to begin a rescue response.

Upon notification, Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the location. Once on scene, rescuers evaluated the hiker, provided her with food and water, and she started to slowly descend the mountain under her own power. Once back at the trailhead she was met by Linwood Ambulance Service for further evaluation.

NH Fish and Game is reminding anyone enjoying our state’s outdoor spaces to stay hydrated, especially during the heat of summer. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.