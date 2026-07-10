III MEF successfully intercepts aerial targets with Medium-Range Intercept Capability system

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam– U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force successfully fired the new Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) system June 30, 2026. As part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, one of the largest multi-domain exercises in the Pacific, the test highlights a core theme of this year's exercise: integrating cutting-edge technology to maintain a decisive military advantage and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. The successful intercept of an aerial target proved that the joint force is not only training with existing tools but is actively fielding and validating the next generation of technology required for regional security.

The MRIC represents a significant leap in operational capability for the Marine Corps. Designed to counter advanced aerial threats, the system provides a highly mobile, resilient, and effective air defense shield for forward-deployed forces. The MRIC is designed for the expeditionary nature of Marine Corps operations; its mobility ensures that as forces maneuver across the Pacific theater, their air defense umbrella moves with them. During Valiant Shield 2026, this capability was tested in a simulated all-domain warfare environment, proving its effectiveness as a critical component of the broader U.S. Pacific Command strategy to deter aggression.

“Before the MRIC, we were primarily a short-range air defense capability,” said Maj. Emi Gutierrez, commander of the firing battery. “The Marine Corps employed the Stinger for years, but that capability is significantly different. With the evolution of air defense weapon systems, we saw a need to adapt.”

The MRIC fills a gap in Marine Corps air defense by bridging the Stinger Man-Portable Air Defense System and long-range Patriot missile system. This added layer of defense is essential for units that need to maneuver inside an adversary's weapons engagement zone. The system’s ability to rapidly deploy allows for the defense of critical assets like expeditionary air bases, runways, and forward arming and refueling points.

“Our ability to rapidly insert and fill critical gaps within an integrated air defense system is critical not only to the Marine Corps but also the joint force as a whole,” said Gutierrez. “The MRIC fits into expeditionary warfare perfectly because of its ability to be rapidly deployed.”

Validating a next-generation system like the MRIC required a modernized environment capable of supporting complex, multi-domain training. For this historic live-fire event, III MEF used the newly activated ranges at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on the northern coast of Guam. Additionally, Joint Region Marianas provided 12.5 miles of range off the coast to allow for the MRIC interceptor to engage its target.

“Valiant Shield allows us to operate in the second island chain,” said Master Sgt. John Lukasiewicz, an operations chief. “The joint force across Guam has been supportive during the whole exercise. Camp Blaz allowed us to use their ranges in a non-traditional way. It is the best way to execute this mission because of the safety measures that they provided.”

As the newest Marine Corps installation, Camp Blaz is specifically designed to host and sustain advanced training operations like those seen in Valiant Shield 2026. Hosting the MRIC live-fire demonstrates the installation's critical role as a hub for joint force readiness and Force Design modernization west of the International Date Line.

“The Marine Corps hasn’t had a brand-new base in 72 years,” said Dr. Monte Powell, operations officer for Camp Blaz. “We have the opportunity to provide a modern forward operating facility with ranges and training facilities for Marines and joint forces who are forward-deployed.”

While modern facilities like Camp Blaz provide the necessary environment for these tests, the success of the MRIC relies entirely on the knowledge and expertise of the Marines who operate it. Being the first to field a new weapon system requires rigorous training and adaptability. The Marines of III MEF spent nearly two years mastering the MRIC’s advanced radar, command and control interfaces, and interceptor protocols to prepare for this event.

“It helps us with an extra layer of defense with something in front,” said Sgt. Nicholas Hulitt Jr., one of the main operators of the MRIC. “It allows us to defend against the current warfare threats that we see with drones and missiles.”

Fielding a new system like the MRIC presented various challenges with adapting to the new technology. The Marines spent two weeks at the range on Camp Blaz refining their procedures to ensure a successful launch.

“The Marines have been practicing setting up and tearing down long before they arrived at the range,” said Lukasiewicz. “Now they are refining the movements, timelines, and communication pathways to allow that interceptor to leave the canister and engage the target.”

The mastery of these complex systems represents a fundamental shift in the capability of the Marines operating them.

“These Marines have gone from being known as just low-altitude air defense to ground-based air defense professionals,” said Gutierrez.

Integrating the MRIC was not just about testing a new piece of equipment, it was about integrating the Marines of III MEF into a massive, multinational joint force as part of Valiant Shield 2026. The exercise required seamless communication and coordination between the MRIC operators on the ground and broader aerospace control networks.

“We have continued to evolve,” said Gutierrez, “and therefore our Marines have become smarter, faster, and better with these weapon systems. Their skills grow, and the overall capability of the ground-based air defense community grows.”

With the conclusion of Valiant Shield 2026, the successful deployment of the MRIC exemplifies the Marine Corps' modernization efforts. By putting next-generation technology into the hands of highly trained Marines, the joint force remains postured and ready to support allies, partners, and regional stability.

“The Marines are working hard and without a doubt are motivated,” said Gutierrez. “They took the initiative and the opportunity in years of work to come out here and lead this live fire. Without their commitment to the mission, we would not be here, and we would not be successful. For that I’m extremely proud of our Marines.”