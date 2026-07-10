Monica Lovato to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Lovato, registered nurse and senior care entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on leading with compassion, building purpose-driven organizations, and creating a lasting legacy through service.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Lovato will explore how discipline, integrity, and compassion can shape meaningful leadership while helping families navigate assisted living decisions with confidence and peace of mind. She explains how leading with heart, preserving dignity, and serving others create stronger teams, trusted businesses, and lasting impact.Viewers will walk away with practical lessons on building purpose, overcoming adversity, and measuring success by the lives they uplift.Monica's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/monica-lovato

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