Museum Director Pelham Lyles Retires

After 29 years of dedicated service, Fairfield County extends its deepest gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to Pelham Lyles as she begins a well-earned retirement.

A proud Winnsboro native, Pelham has devoted nearly three decades to preserving and sharing the rich history of Fairfield County. As Museum Director, she inspired countless residents and visitors by helping them discover our community’s unique heritage while fostering a greater appreciation for our environment. Her passion for education, history and service has left a lasting impact that will be felt for generations.

Guided by the simple yet powerful principle of the Golden Rule, Pelham’s kindness, generosity and commitment to others have defined both her career and the relationships she has built throughout the community.

When asked about her favorite part of the job, Pelham shared that she loved “helping others to learn about our history and our environment”—a mission she fulfilled every day with enthusiasm, knowledge and heart.

As she begins this exciting new chapter, Pelham looks forward to reopening her art studio to paint for her own enjoyment, spending more time with her family and grandchildren, hiking, exploring and continuing to learn from the beauty of science and nature.

Thank you, Pelham, for your remarkable 29 years of service, your unwavering dedication to Fairfield County and for preserving the stories that make our community so special. Your legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come.

Please join us in wishing Pelham Lyles a joyful, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement!