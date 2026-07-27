Civil Air Patrol cadet recognized with Spaatz Award at Misawa

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Civil Air Patrol Cadet Col. Cayne Redmond was presented the General Carl A. Spaatz Award and recognized as cadet colonel during a ceremony here on May 27.

After completing years of leadership development and the rigorous requirements necessary, Redmond officially became the second cadet in Japan and the fourth overseas cadet in Civil Air Patrol history to earn the organization's highest cadet achievement on Feb. 17.

The Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, fulfills three primary missions: cadet programs, aerospace education and emergency services. Through its cadet program, participants develop leadership skills through academics, drill and ceremonies, physical fitness and character development.

“I think the biggest thing would just be the consistency and drive to get to this point,” Redmond said. “It takes a long time to get here. There are a lot of promotions, a lot of tests and a lot of learning. Staying motivated throughout the entire process and continuing to perform at a high level is what gets you there.”

Named after Gen. Carl A. "Tooey" Spaatz, the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol National Board, the award has been earned by fewer than 3,000 cadets since its creation in 1964, representing less than .5% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets. To earn the Spaatz Award, cadets must complete 16 achievements and pass a comprehensive four-part examination consisting of leadership and aerospace tests, a physical fitness assessment and an essay evaluating moral reasoning.

Redmond said his pursuit of the award began the day he joined Civil Air Patrol after learning that fewer than .5% of cadets ever earn the distinction. What began as a friendly competition with the person who recruited him into the program became the motivation that carried him through years of training and testing.

As cadet commander, Redmond planned and led squadron training focused on leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness and character development while mentoring younger cadets. He said those opportunities within the Civil Air Patrol to lead and learn from fellow cadets had the greatest impact on his development, while reinforcing the importance of leadership and teamwork.

“I think the biggest part of being a leader is knowing your team and taking really good care of your team,” Redmond said. “If you can do that, they're the people who take care of the mission for you. As long as you give them the skills and resources they need, they'll do everything they need to do.”

As Redmond prepares to pursue an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy, he does so as the first cadet in Japan in more than 41 years to earn the General Carl A. Spaatz Award.