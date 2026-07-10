Amlogic Unlocks Certified SoC Portfolio Supporting Google TV Ref+ 6.0 Panel TV and OTT Reference Programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a global leader in AI System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions for smart and connected devices, demonstrated its latest SoC solutions optimized for the new Google TVTM Ref+ 6.0 Panel TV and OTT reference programs during the recent 2026 Google TV Bootcamp. As a core strategic partner of Google, Amlogic showcased fully validated turnkey solutions that support global device manufacturers and original design manufacturers (ODMs) to seamlessly upgrade to Google’s latest TV ecosystem.At this year's summit, Google officially introduced its next-generation Google TV Ref+ 6.0 reference program. Fully compliant with this new ecosystem’s specifications, Amlogic’s certified reference designs cover all mainstream deployment scenarios for both Smart TV and OTT platforms, delivering consistent software stability and diversified supply chain options across all market segments.Full-Tier Silicon Coverage for Google TV Ref+ 6.0Amlogic's certified reference designs span from mass-market entry-level to premium flagship segment, enabling smooth OS migration across all product tiers:Smart TV Platforms (Ref+ 6.0 Panel TV Reference Program)Premium 4K Tier: The newly introduced Amlogic T966D5 SoC serves as the core solution for the 4K Mid and 4K High flagship tiers, bringing High Refresh Rate (HFR) for gaming, premium picture quality (PQ), and advanced audio processing to high-end models.Mass-Market 4K Tier: The Amlogic T963D5 SoC continues its role as the foundational baseline for the 4K Entry tier, allowing global brands to upgrade their high-volume 4K product lines to the latest Google TV OS seamlessly.Mainstream 2K Tier: The Amlogic T950D5 SoC remains the cornerstone for high-volume 2K display markets, delivering platform stability and smooth iteration from Google TV Ref+ 5.0 to Ref+ 6.0.OTT Streaming Platforms (Ref+ 6.0 OTT Reference Program)4K OTT Platform: The Amlogic S905X5, S905X5M, and S905Y5 SoCs provide pre-certified, high-performance and flexible solutions for 4K streaming boxes, dongles, and media sticks.2K OTT Platform: The Amlogic S805X3 continues to target the mass-market 2K streaming device.AI serves as a core driver of modern immersive entertainment, and Google TV Ref+ 6.0 tightly integrates Gemini AI, bringing intelligent content search, AI ambient screens and hyper-personalized recommendations. Amlogic’s Edge AI SoCs support these advanced AI features, delivering responsive, intuitive UI for smart TVs and OTT devices."Our full alignment with the Google TV Ref+ 6.0 reference program reinforces Amlogic’s long-term commitment to advancing the global smart entertainment ecosystem," added James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic. "Our fully certified solutions cover all tiers from 2K to premium 4K, empowering our ODM partners and brand customers with the flexibility to keep pace with evolving industry standards and accelerate time-to-market."The smart TV industry continues to evolve, and Amlogic remains to be a trusted strategic partner, delivering high-performance silicon platforms and comprehensive software support to global developers and manufacturers. Through deep collaboration and integration with the latest Google TV Ref+ program, Amlogic provides our partners with a seamless upgrade roadmap, paving the way for next-generation AI-powered entertainment and hyper-personalized experiences built with Gemini.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics — ushering in a new era of smart living. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies — including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs — customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.To learn more about products of Amlogic visit: https://www.amlogic.com/

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