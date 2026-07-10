Lahzo Acquires ConvertQuick, Adding Founder Gabriel Licona to Its Engineering Team

Founder Gabriel Licona joins Lahzo to help scale its AI Sales Agent platform for high-consideration businesses, turning buyer interest into revenue.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lahzo, the AI Sales Agent platform built for high-consideration sales, today announced it has acquired ConvertQuick, an AI-powered messaging and customer communication platform founded by Gabriel Licona.The acquisition adds product and engineering depth as Lahzo scales its platform across specialty dealerships, elective healthcare, and other high-consideration categories where buyer interest is valuable but often lost before it becomes revenue.Lahzo is scaling quickly. Its AI Sales Agents have now held more than 150,000 sales conversations, helping businesses turn passive website traffic, missed inquiries, and stalled buyer interest into qualified opportunities, appointments, and measurable revenue outcomes.Lahzo closes the gap between buyer interest and action. In high-consideration sales, shoppers often need answers, product knowledge, reassurance, or a clear next step before they are ready to move. Lahzo’s AI Sales Agents meet that interest in the moment, work the conversation, and route the buyer toward the right commercial outcome.ConvertQuick was built to help businesses communicate with customers. Its work in unified inbox tools, messaging automation, and mobile-first communication gives Lahzo a stronger foundation as it expands how AI Sales Agents engage, qualify, route, and re-engage buyers.“Gabe is a builder. He ships real software, and he turns complicated communication problems into products people actually use. Lahzo is built around a simple idea: high-consideration buyer interest should not disappear into forms, missed calls, or disconnected systems. Gabe’s product and engineering experience will help us scale the platform that turns that interest into real revenue opportunities.”BRAD SHEPARD, FOUNDER & CEO, LAHZOLicona joins Lahzo in a product and engineering leadership role, working on the Lahzo AI Sales Agent platform and the systems behind it. He arrives as a founder who understands how digital conversations can become commercial outcomes.“We built ConvertQuick around the idea that businesses should be able to talk with customers instantly, in the channels people already use. Lahzo takes that idea into high-consideration sales, where the conversation has to do more than respond, it has to understand, qualify, and help move the buyer toward the right next step. I’m excited to help build what comes next.”GABRIEL LICONA, FOUNDER, CONVERTQUICKConvertQuick’s technology and product thinking will feed the Lahzo roadmap as the company continues scaling AI Sales Agents across specialty dealerships, healthcare, and other categories where buyer interest requires more than a passive form or delayed follow-up.ABOUT LAHZOLahzo turns high-consideration buyer interest into revenue. Its AI Sales Agent platform helps businesses replace passive conversion points with active selling experiences that engage buyers, qualify opportunities, route next steps, and measure what happens across the customer journey.

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