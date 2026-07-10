Save the Date: GeoPulse: A Waterless Impulse Fracturing Technology

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI) invites you to join us for our next Enhanced Oil Recovery Insights: GeoPulse: A Waterless Impulse Fracturing Technology event on August 11, 2026, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at True River Cross Commons in Casper, WY.

This EOR Insights session will feature Doug Collins of GeoPulse. The presentation will introduce Wyoming operators to a breakthrough waterless impulse fracturing technology being developed in Wyoming. GeoPulse is working toward the first-ever ultra-high energy, pulsed power plasma stimulation field trials using patented equipment designed to transmit substantial impulses of electrical energy into a well. Research suggests that rapidly expanding energy waves generated by the downhole impulse are capable of creating omni-directional fractures and increasing stimulated rock volume compared to traditional hydraulic fracturing methods—all without the use of water, sand, or chemicals.

Event Details:

Date: August 11, 2026

August 11, 2026 Time: 8:00 – 10:00 am

8:00 – 10:00 am Location: True River Cross Commons, Casper, WY

True River Cross Commons, Casper, WY Virtual Option: Available for remote attendees

Available for remote attendees Cost: Free (Registration Required)

Free (Registration Required) Refreshments: Coffee and breakfast snacks provided

Learn More & Register

Why Attend? This EOR Insights event offers an opportunity to learn about an emerging stimulation technology that could provide operators with a waterless alternative to traditional hydraulic fracturing. Attendees will gain insight into the science behind pulsed power plasma stimulation, the potential for creating omni-directional fractures and greater stimulated rock volume, and the planned field trials for this innovative technology. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals and peers working across Wyoming’s energy sector.