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Save the Date: GeoPulse: A Waterless Impulse Fracturing Technology

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI) invites you to join us for our next Enhanced Oil Recovery Insights: GeoPulse: A Waterless Impulse Fracturing Technology event on August 11, 2026, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at True River Cross Commons in Casper, WY.

This EOR Insights session will feature Doug Collins of GeoPulse. The presentation will introduce Wyoming operators to a breakthrough waterless impulse fracturing technology being developed in Wyoming. GeoPulse is working toward the first-ever ultra-high energy, pulsed power plasma stimulation field trials using patented equipment designed to transmit substantial impulses of electrical energy into a well. Research suggests that rapidly expanding energy waves generated by the downhole impulse are capable of creating omni-directional fractures and increasing stimulated rock volume compared to traditional hydraulic fracturing methods—all without the use of water, sand, or chemicals.

Event Details:

  • Date: August 11, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 – 10:00 am
  • Location: True River Cross Commons, Casper, WY
  • Virtual Option: Available for remote attendees
  • Cost: Free (Registration Required)
  • Refreshments: Coffee and breakfast snacks provided

Learn More & Register

Why Attend? This EOR Insights event offers an opportunity to learn about an emerging stimulation technology that could provide operators with a waterless alternative to traditional hydraulic fracturing. Attendees will gain insight into the science behind pulsed power plasma stimulation, the potential for creating omni-directional fractures and greater stimulated rock volume, and the planned field trials for this innovative technology. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals and peers working across Wyoming’s energy sector.

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Save the Date: GeoPulse: A Waterless Impulse Fracturing Technology

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