Introducing ATRYX

ATRYX, One Platform. Better Performance.

ATRYX launches an integrated building services platform helping customers operate better buildings across Western Canada.

ATRYX was built on a belief: when great service, trusted relationships, and broader technical expertise work together, customers get better outcomes. That is what Integrated Performance means to us.” — Scott Curry, Vice President of Operations | ATRYX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATRYX has launched to help building owners, facility managers, and project teams operate better buildings across Western Canada.

Every day, building owners and facility teams are expected to do more with less. They face increasing pressure to reduce operating costs, improve energy efficiency, extend equipment life, and keep critical building systems operating safely and reliably.

ATRYX was created to help meet those challenges.

For more than 25 years, our people have helped customers solve complex building challenges across Western Canada. ATRYX supports commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-residential customers through expertise in mechanical services, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, building automation, controls, and energy optimization.

Our experienced technicians, project managers, and building specialists help customers improve building performance and make better operational decisions.

While many customers rely on us for a single service, they also benefit from knowing that when broader expertise is needed, ATRYX has the experience and capabilities to deliver an integrated solution.

With ATRYX, customers gain access to:

• Mechanical, HVAC, Refrigeration & Plumbing Services

• Building Automation, Controls & Electrical Services

• Preventive Maintenance & Emergency Response

• Energy Optimization, Utility Rebates & Asset Lifecycle Planning

• Capital Projects & Equipment Upgrades

Whether customers need routine maintenance, emergency service, equipment replacement, building controls, energy optimization, or a larger capital project, they can expect the same responsive service, quality workmanship, and dependable execution.

About ATRYX

ATRYX is an integrated building-services platform serving commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-residential customers across Western Canada. Built on more than 25 years of industry experience, ATRYX brings together expertise in mechanical services, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, building automation, controls, energy optimization, and asset lifecycle planning to help customers improve building performance and operate better buildings.

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