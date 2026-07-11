USS Tucson Arrives at New Homeport in Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrived at its new homeport of Naval Base Guam, June 10, 2026, as part of the U.S. Navy’s strategic laydown of forces in the Pacific.

“The entire crew is honored and excited to arrive in Guam,” said Cmdr. Vince Bove, commanding officer, USS Tucson. “Tucson brings an exceptional crew of Sailors who represent the very best of our submarine force. We are proud to join the forward-deployed team, strengthen warfighting readiness, and support U.S. strategic objectives across the region. We also look forward to becoming part of the Guam community that plays such a vital role in enabling our mission.”

Tucson is the newest submarine assigned to Guam following the 2024 arrival of USS Minnesota (SSN 783), the first Virginia-class fast-attack submarine forward deployed to Guam. The homeport shift follows the recent departure of USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) which transitioned to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Navy’s Strategic Laydown Plan supports the forward stationing of the most capable naval forces in the region, balancing operational readiness with lifecycle maintenance, modernization, and future force requirements. Forward-deployed submarines provide combatant commanders with responsive, mission-ready forces capable of rapidly supporting maritime security, deterrence, and regional stability throughout the Western Pacific.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome and Hafa Adai to the Sailors and families of Tucson,” said Capt.

Christopher Carter, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Naval Base Guam remains a strategic outpost in the Western Pacific and plays a vital role in maintaining regional stability and deterrence. Tucson brings a proud legacy of strength, resilience, and warfighting excellence to our forward-deployed undersea force and arrives at a time when forward presence and readiness matter. Their service will strengthen our posture and enhance deterrence across the region. We are excited to welcome the crew to the team and look forward to the impact they will have while serving at the tip of the spear.”

Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces’ forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Commissioned Sept. 19, 1995, Tucson is the 59th Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine and the 20th vessel of the 688 Improved (688i) variant. The submarine is the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of the city of Tucson, Arizona.