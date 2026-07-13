Bodhi Elected Mayor of Mendocino

Chief of Staff Gwen Seymour and Mayor Bodhi

Giant Alaskan Malamute’s July 5th Vote Total Exceeds 2,500 Needed

MENDOCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results are in for the July 5th voting for Mayor of Mendocino and Bodhi, the 120-pound Giant Alaskan Malamute, has been elected. Based on balloting that concluded at the polling station in front of Harvest at Mendosa’s, Bodhi received well in excess of the 2,500 votes needed to win. Bill Mahon, a 50-year resident of Mendocino and beloved pediatrician (retired), cast the 2,500th vote that put Bodhi over the top.News outlets ranging from the Mendocino Voice to Newsweek have noted this historic event. A press conference will be scheduled at the Mendocino Dog Park, where Bodhi will introduce members of his administration and thank the many citizens and businesses that showed such enthusiasm for his candidacy and good sense in voting for a dog for Mayor. Arrangements are being made for the Mayor-elect to be sworn in a County Superior Court judge.Befitting a candidate of his stature, Bodhi’s entry in the 4th of July Parade in Mendocino won the medal for “Best Float.”Bodhi’s election culminates a months-long fundraiser for the Mendocino Dog Park which benefited from the Mayoral campaign because every $1.00 donated to the Park equaled a vote for Bodhi. Once a minimum of 2,500 votes (dollars) were counted, Bodhi was elected. It has not yet been determined if he now holds the position for life.Gwen Seymour, co-founder with Scott Shepley of the Dog Park as now configured, explains, “$2,500 is the annual cost to replace the special bark needed to keep the park the best it can be. The campaign has always been about bucks for bark and now Mendocino also gets Bodhi as Mayor – that’s a win/win.”While in office, in the spirit of delivering “Pawsitive Change One Tail Wag at a Time,” Bodhi will advocate for adoption-first initiatives, shelter fundraisers, foster family recruitment, working with libraries, schools, and seniors, and promoting a dog culture that’s as fun as a squeaky toy and improves Mendocino’s barkonomic growth.The Mendocino Dog Park, since 2021, has been welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy two beautiful fenced play areas, one for large dogs and one for small or shy pups. Both foster free-play and socialization opportunities for dogs, while helping to develop stronger community ties for “doggo” parents. The Park is located at 998 School Street on the grounds of the Community Center of Mendocino ( www.communitycenterofmendocino.org ).

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