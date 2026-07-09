Heavy weekend traffic expected on CO 69 to Westcliffe

Southern Colorado — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning motorists that Colorado Highway 69 between Walsenburg and Texas Creek will see increased numbers of traffic July 9 through 12 for a music festival in Westcliffe.

Alternate routes to Westcliffe are currently closed due to the Aspen Acres fire burning in Pueblo and Custer counties. CO 96 is closed west of Pueblo. CO 69 is accessible via CO 69 from Walsenburg off of I-25 and from US Highway 50 at Texas Creek.

With much of the state experiencing severe drought and every county west of I-25 under fire restrictions, this summer continues to carry an extremely high risk of human-caused wildfires. Safe driving is essential to prevent sparks. Ultimately, safety starts before you leave home: planning your route, maintaining your vehicle, and understanding the risks are crucial steps this season. Download Summer Driving checklists and learn more about Drive Safe Colorado Summer at codot.gov/travel/summerdriving.

Motorists are encouraged to check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app for real-time updates on road closures. Travelers can also enable push notifications on the app or sign up for COtrip text alerts.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning Thursday, July 9 motorists on CO 69 will encounter increased traffic due to the closure of CO 96 west of Pueblo.

Southern route - I-25 to Walsenburg then north on CO 69 to Westcliffe

Northern route - US 50 to Texas Creek (27 miles west of Canon City)

Map of Colorado Highway 69 access to the Town of Westcliffe in Custer County, including the only route to Westcliffe. CO 67, CO 96 and CO 165 are closed west of Pueblo.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!